Former Speaker Gingrich donates congressional papers to New Orleans’ Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection. Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. He later became a teacher at West Georgia College before his selection to Congress in 1978. The Republican was speaker from 1995 to 1999. In announcing the donation this week, Tulane said the donation includes campaign files, legislative work, news coverage, videos, audio tapes and correspondence from major political and governmental figures. The university said the collection will be available to the public later this year or early next.

