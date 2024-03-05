German foreign minister visits Bosnia, urges Western Balkans join EU in face of Russian aggression

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says Western Balkans countries joining the European Union is a “geopolitical necessity” that would make Europe stronger in the face of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The six nations — Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia — are at different stages of the EU accession process. Annalena Baerbock traveled to Montenegro and Bosnia to support their integration into the 27-nation bloc. She said Tuesday she wanted to see the six nations part of the EU. Russia traditionally holds sway in the Balkans, particularly among Orthodox Christian Serbs.

