Illegally imported goose intestines hidden under rattlesnakes, federal authorities say

NEW YORK (AP) — Six people have been arrested in New York on charges of illegally importing goose and duck intestines from China. Federal authorities said Tuesday that some of the items were hidden under packaged rattlesnakes or mislabeled as pet grooming products. Authorities say the scheme involved transporting the restricted food items from China to California and then on to New York, where they were sold to customers, including restaurants. The six are charged with importing, storing and selling hundreds of pounds of illegal food items between August 2022 and May 2023. Messages seeking comment were sent to their attorneys. Federal law prohibits importing raw poultry products from China.

