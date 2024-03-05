International court seeks arrest of 2 Russian officers over attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two high-ranking Russian military officers on charges linked to attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The court announced warrants Tuesday for Russian Lt. Gen. Sergei Ivanovich Kobylash. He was commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Force at the times of the alleged crimes. Also wanted is Russian navy Adm. Viktor Kinolayevich Sokolov. He was the commander of the Black Sea Fleet. They are wanted for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects and causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects. And for the crime against humanity of inhumane acts.

