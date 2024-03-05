Kentucky Senate passes bill to grant the right to collect child support for unborn children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Republican-led Kentucky Senate has voted to grant the right to collect child support for unborn children. The measure would allow a parent to seek child support up to a year after giving birth to cover pregnancy expenses. The legislation won Senate passage on a 36-2 vote Tuesday with little discussion to advance to the House. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. Republican state Sen. Whitney Westerfield is the bill’s sponsor. He says the broad support reflects a recognition that pregnancy carries with it an obligation for the other parent to help cover the many expenses incurred during those months.

