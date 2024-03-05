Lab leader pleads no contest to manslaughter in 2012 Michigan meningitis deaths
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
The co-founder of a specialty pharmacy that was at the center of a deadly national meningitis outbreak has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan. Barry Cadden was co-founder of New England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. About 800 patients in 20 states were sickened with fungal meningitis or other infections and about 100 died after receiving injections of mold-tainted steroids, mostly for back pain, in 2012. Eleven died in Michigan. Cadden’s prison sentence will be served at the same time as his current federal sentence for fraud. He’ll return to court in April.