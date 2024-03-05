Man wanted in New York killing pleads not guilty to charges stemming from 2 stabbings in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — A man sought in New York in a fatal bludgeoning in a Manhattan hotel has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges in Arizona in separate stabbings of two women over a week later in metro Phoenix. Raad Noah Almansoori was arraigned on charges stemming from the stabbings on Feb. 17 in Phoenix and on Feb. 18 in the suburb of Surprise. His trial on the Arizona charges was scheduled for July 2. New York police say Almansoori is a suspect in the Feb. 8 killing of a woman in that city. The body of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia was found by staff on the floor of a hotel room.