MH370 disappeared a decade ago. Here’s what we know about one of aviation’s biggest mysteries

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysia Airlines flight vanished without a trace on March 8, 2014, becoming one of aviation’s biggest mysteries. Investigators still do not know exactly what happened to the plane and its 239 passengers. A massive multinational search in the southern Indian Ocean where the jet was believed to have crashed was fruitless. Apart from some small fragments that washed ashore, no bodies or wreckage have ever been found. Theories about what happened on board range from hijacking to a loss of oxygen in the cabin to power failure. But there was no distress call, no ransom demand, nor bad weather or evidence of technical failures. Malaysia’s government says it may renew the hunt for MH370 after an American marine robotics company proposed a fresh search.

