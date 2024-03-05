Mideast Starbucks franchisee is firing staff after being targeted in Israel-Hamas war boycott

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East franchisee of Starbucks has begun firing staff at its coffee shops across the region after the brand found itself targeted by activists during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The Kuwait-based Alshaya Group issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the firings. It is a private family firm holding franchise rights for a variety of Western companies including The Cheesecake Factory, H&M and Shake Shack. Alshaya declined to answer questions about how many employees it was firing. It runs about 1,900 Starbucks branches and had employed over 19,000 staff.

