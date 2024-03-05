Millennial Money: 5 financial mistakes to avoid when you are self-employed

Becoming self-employed can be an exciting journey, but it’s also possible to make expensive mistakes. These mistakes can create financial setbacks that stunt your growth or impact your financial security in the present and future if caution isn’t taken. Mistakes you can avoid as a self-employed person include spending money on courses that you don’t actually take, neglecting to put away savings for retirement, not delegating and prioritizing, and not having a plan for health care. Avoiding these mistakes as a self-employed person may increase your chances of success this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.