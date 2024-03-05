PacifiCorp ordered to pay Oregon wildfire victims another $42M. Final bill could reach billions

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — A jury in Oregon has ordered PacifiCorp to pay more than $42 million to 10 victims of devastating wildfires on Labor Day 2020 — the latest verdict in litigation that is expected to see the electric utility on the hook for billions in damages. Last June a jury found PacifiCorp liable for negligently failing to cut power to its 600,000 customers despite warnings from fire officials. Tuesday’s decision was the third verdict applying last year’s ruling to a specific set of plaintiffs. Thousands of other class members are still awaiting trials, though the sides are also expected to engage in mediation that could lead to a settlement. PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is appealing.

