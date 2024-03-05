Poland investigates 3 unidentified balloons found near the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media have reported three unidentified objects looking like weather balloons have been found in northeastern Poland, and some of them had Cyrillic inscriptions. The objects were in Poland’s Mazury lake district, near the border with Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad. Private radio RMF FM said none of the balloons had any special devices attached to it. Police say the military had been notified and would inspect the objects. A spokesman for the regional police told Polish media there have been “many” incidents with meteorological balloons in the area. Poland supports neighbouring Ukraine in its war against Russia and accuses Moscow of waging a hybrid war against Poland.

