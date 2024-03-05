State of the Union: What to watch as Biden addresses the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his third State of the Union on Thursday night. It’s one of the year’s biggest pieces of political theater, and it will be carefully scrutinized as he runs for reelection. The speech starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be carried live by major television networks as well as streamed online by The Associated Press. Here’s a guide to what to watch for during the speech, from protests and policy goals to special guests and fashion statements.

