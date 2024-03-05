Super Tuesday takeaways: Though nominations not official, Biden-Trump battle is officially joined
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Super Tuesday did not quite live up to its name. President Joe Biden won the states he needed to win and so did his predecessor, Donald Trump. Trump’s march to a third Republican presidential nomination was largely unimpeded by his principal challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. But Haley’s strong showing in vote-rich suburbs highlighted a potential problem in the long term for Trump.