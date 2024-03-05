Ukrainian attacks increasingly sap the power of Russia’s Black Sea fleet

Ukrainian sea drones have reportedly sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea, the latest in a series of strikes that has crippled Moscow’s naval capability and limited its operations with the war now in its third year. Successful Ukrainian drone and missile strikes have provided a major morale boost for Kyiv at a time when its undermanned and under-gunned forces are facing Russian attacks along the more than 1,000-kilometer front line. Challenging Russia’s naval superiority also has helped create more favorable conditions for Ukrainian grain exports and other shipments from the country’s Black Sea ports. In Tuesday’s reported strike, Ukraine says its naval drones sank the Russian fleet’s Sergei Kotov patrol ship.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.