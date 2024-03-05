UN warns of climate change impact on farms and rural households run by women in poor countries

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says that women who run farms and rural households in poor countries suffer more from climate change and are discriminated against as they try to adapt to other sources of income in times of crises. A new report by the Food and Agriculture Organization released on Tuesday found that female-headed rural households lose on average 8% more of their income during times of excessive heat and 3% more during floods, compared to male-headed households. The Rome-based FAO says that the “study suggests that if not addressed, climate change will greatly widen these gaps in the years ahead.”

