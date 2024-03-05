University of Arizona president to get a 10% pay cut after school’s $177M budget shortfall

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona President Robert Robbins is getting his salary cut, but he doesn’t have a problem with that. In fact, he asked for it. Robbins has become a central figure in the school’s financial crisis. The university based in Tucson is trying to dig out from a $177 million budget shortfall that stemmed from a miscalculation of cash reserves. Arizona Board of Regents Chair-Elect Cecilia Mata announced Monday that the board will take action in an upcoming meeting to reduce Robbins’ base salary by 10% and eliminate other compensation. Robbins makes more than $1 million annually with a base salary of about $816,000.

