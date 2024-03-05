Who is Jason Palmer? A previously unknown Democrat beats Biden in American Samoa’s Democratic caucus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Palmer, a previously unknown candidate, won the Democratic caucus in American Samoa on Tuesday. Out of 91 ballots cast, Palmer won 51 and President Joe Biden won 40, according to the local party. The outcome won’t derail Biden’s march toward his party’s nomination. Only six delegates were at stake in the U.S. territory, which is a tiny collection of islands in the South Pacific. Palmer, 52, describes himself as a Baltimore resident who has worked for various businesses and nonprofits, often on issues involving technology and education.

