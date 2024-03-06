Skip to Content
A government official says Canada will restore funding to embattled UN agency in Gaza

By
Published 6:40 AM

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will restore funding to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, a government official tells The Associated Press, weeks after the agency lost hundreds of millions of dollars in support following Israeli allegations against some of its staffers in Gaza. Canada’s foreign minister is currently in the Middle East and plans to visit Israel. It is not clear when the announcement will be made. The U.N. agency known as UNRWA is the main supplier of food, water and shelter in Gaza, but it is on the brink of financial collapse.

Associated Press

