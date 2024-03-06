A Missouri boarding school employee is charged with abuse

An employee of a rural Missouri boarding school is accused of bloodying a boy’s face while boxing. The man is the third person associated with the same school to be charged this month. Twenty-two-year-old Caleb Sandoval was charged Monday with abuse or neglect of a child. A probable cause statement says Sandoval is a teacher at ABM Ministries in Piedmont, Missouri, which operates as Lighthouse Christian Academy. Sandoval does not yet have a listed attorney who could comment. A phone message was left with the school. The school’s owners were charged over the weekend with first-degree kidnapping. The allegations are the latest against people associated with Christian boarding schools in Missouri.

