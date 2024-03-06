Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways sees a $143 million profit in 2023 as passenger numbers rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways says it saw a $143 million in profit last year, citing an increase in passengers as fueling the gains. The profit, though slim, represents success for the long-troubled airline, which like other carriers suffered massive losses during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. Etihad said on Wednesday that it saw revenue of $5.5 billion in 2023, compared to $4.9 billion in 2022. Its profit in 2022 was just $25 million. It reported a loss of $478 million in 2021 and a staggering $1.7 billion loss in 2020. Etihad flew 14 million passengers last year, compared to 10 million the year before.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.