Fact Focus: Biden falsely accused of secret flights for hundreds of thousands of immigrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In his victory speech Tuesday, former president Donald Trump echoed false statements on social media that the Biden administration had secretly flown hundreds of thousands of migrants to the United States. The false claims follow a report by the Center for Immigration Studies that said the administration refused to list airports where people arrived under a “parole” program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. The government each month releases how many arrive by air and their nationality, but it does not disclose the departing or arriving airports. President Joe Biden has made unprecedented use of “parole” authority to admit people to the country, which Trump calls “an outrageous abuse.”

