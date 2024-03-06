Georgia bill would punish cities and counties that break law against ‘sanctuary’ for immigrants
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia senators want to punish cities and counties that they say are illegally harboring immigrants who are in the country without permission by cutting off most state aid to the local government and removing elected officials from office. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 4-1 on Wednesday for a measure they say will put teeth into a 2009 state law that outlaws so-called sanctuary cities and counties. It’s the latest measure proposed by Republicans after police accused a Venezuelan man of beating a nursing student to death on the University of Georgia campus.