Ground cinnamon sold at discount stores is tainted with lead, FDA warns

Ground cinnamon sold in U.S. discount stores is contaminated with high levels of lead and should be discarded. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a safety alert on Wednesday about the products. They include cinnamon sold at the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, among others. The cinnamon contains lead at levels that could be unsafe for people, particularly children, with prolonged exposure to the spice. Consumers should not buy the products and should throw away any containers they have at home. FDA officials launched what they called a “targeted survey” of cinnamon products after a recall of lead-tainted cinnamon applesauce pouches sickened nearly 500 children.

