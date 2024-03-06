Haley’s exit from the GOP race pushes off — again — the day Americans could elect a woman president

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to electing a woman president, the ceiling holds. Nikki Haley’s exit from the Republican presidential nomination fight pushes off the day, again, when a woman who receives her party’s presidential nomination wins a general election and becomes the nation’s first female president. Haley ceded the race for the GOP presidential nomination Wednesday to Donald Trump, who is poised to face Democratic President Joe Biden in a rematch. Some analysts said Haley appears to be setting up another run in the post-Trump era after a nationwide campaign. She won only one primary, in the District of Columbia. Haley lost her home state, South Carolina. Many scholars think the nation’s first woman president will be a conservative.

