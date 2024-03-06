Half of US states join GOP lawsuits challenging new EPA rule on deadly soot pollution
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty-five Republican-led states have joined lawsuits challenging a new Biden administration rule that sets tougher standards for deadly soot pollution. Republicans say the Environmental Protection Agency rule would raise costs for manufacturers, utilities and families across the country and could block new manufacturing facilities and infrastructure projects. Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman says the rule has more to do with advancing President Joe Biden’s “radical green agenda” than protecting health or the environment. Coleman is leading one of the suits along with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Texas filed its own suit, as did industry groups. EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the rule will prevent up to 800,000 asthma attacks and 4,500 premature deaths.