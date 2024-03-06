House Republicans invite Hunter Biden and former associates for a public hearing in mid-March

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have invited Hunter Biden and his former business associates to appear at a public hearing on March 20. It’s part of the next step in the GOP’s monthslong impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced Wednesday that the hearing is expected to include an appearance by the president’s son and three former associates. A week ago, Hunter Biden sat for lengthy private deposition with two House committees. It remains unclear whether Hunter Biden or any of the others have agreed to this proposed date by Republicans. A request for comment from Biden’s representatives was not immediately returned

