Jury hears closing arguments in trial of armorer over fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A jury will soon weigh whether a movie weapons supervisor should be held to blame in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie as attorneys deliver closing arguments in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors tried to pin responsibility for the shooting on Gutierrez-Reed, who’s pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. The proceedings are a preamble to scheduled trial in July against Baldwin on a single charge of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin was pointing a revolver at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

