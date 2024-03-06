Jury picked in trial of 2nd parent charged in Michigan school shooting
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the trial of a man whose son killed four students at a Michigan school with a gun acquired shortly before the shooting. The selection process in the high-profile case lasted less than two days. James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each teenager killed by his son, Ethan Crumbley, at Oxford High School in 2021. The dad is accused of failing to safely store a gun and ammunition at home, and ignoring the mental health of his son. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday.