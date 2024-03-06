Lawyer behind effort to remove Fani Willis from Georgia Trump case testifies before state lawmakers

ATLANTA (AP) — The lawyer who initiated the effort to remove Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has walked state lawmakers through her investigation into the Fulton County district attorney’s romantic relationship with a special prosecutor and why she believes it creates a conflict of interest. Ashleigh Merchant, who represents a Trump co-defendant, was subpoenaed to appear Wednesday before a Georgia state Senate committee tasked with investigating whether Willis engaged in misconduct. Willis dismissed efforts to investigate her for misconduct as politically motivated.

