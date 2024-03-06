McConnell endorses Trump for president. He once blamed Trump for ‘disgraceful’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed Donald Trump for president. McConnell announced his decision after Super Tuesday wins pushed Trump, who is the GOP front-runner, closer to the party nomination. It’s a remarkable turnaround for McConnell, who has blamed Trump for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The two men had not spoken since 2020 when McConnell declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the that year’s presidential election. With the nod from McConnell, all top Republican leaders in Congress have now fallen in line with Trump bid to return to the White House.

