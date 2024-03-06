Modi is visiting Kashmir’s main city for the first time since revoking region’s semi-autonomy in ’19

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first official visit to Kashmir’s main city since India stripped the disputed region’s semi-autonomy in 2019. Thousands of armed paramilitary troops and police in flak jackets maintained extra vigilance across the Kashmir Valley, the heartland of the rebellion against Indian rule. Many residents in the majority-Muslim territory strongly favor independence or a merger with Pakistan. The 2019 move by Modi’s government fulfilled a longstanding Hindu-nationalist pledge, but Kashmir has been on edge since. Security was tight at the Srinagar soccer stadium where he’ll speak Thursday. His visit is seen as a campaign event for elections coming in a few weeks’ time.

