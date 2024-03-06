Nevada authorities are seeking a retired wrestler and ex-congressional candidate in a hotel killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A retired professional wrestler and former congressional candidate is being sought in the death of a man injured last year at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that an arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer in the death of Christopher Tapp. The Oct. 29 death initially was thought to have been accidental. Rodimer challenged and lost to Democratic Rep. Susie Lee for her District 3 seat in Nevada in 2020. He later moved to Texas and ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat there.

