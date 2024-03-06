New to riding a sleeper train? Here’s the best way to book tickets

Sleeper trains are regaining momentum in Europe thanks to travelers who are concerned about climate change and fed up with air travel. But navigating a confusing network of more than 30 websites from different operators can make booking a hassle. To smooth the process, experts say it pays to do some research. Check the website Back on Track to see if there’s an overnight route between your desired cities. Then try to book two to three months in advance for the best prices. And be flexible. If there is no sleeper train where you want to go, try checking out another city that has one.

By ALBERT STUMM For the Associated Press

