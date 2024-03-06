North Korea’s Kim calls for stronger war fighting capabilities against the US and South Korea
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has called for greater war fighting capabilities against the United States and South Korea. The Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday that Kim made the comments during an inspection of field military training this week. KCNA cites Kim as saying that the military must “steadily intensify the actual war drills aimed at rapidly improving its combat capabilities for perfect war preparedness.” North Korea’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday threatened to make unspecified military steps in response to the ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.