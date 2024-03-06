OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for profit

OpenAI has shot back at accusations from Elon Musk that the ChatGPT maker betrayed its founding goals of benefiting humanity and chose to pursue profits and vowed to get his lawsuit thrown out. The company’s response late Tuesday escalated the feud between the artificial intelligence company and the billionaire that bankrolled its creation years ago. Musk’s lawsuit said that when he invested in OpenAI, he secured an agreement that the company would remain a nonprofit developing technology for the benefit of the public. OpenAI said in a blog post that both the startup and Musk recognized the need for the company to become a for-profit entity.

By The Associated Press

