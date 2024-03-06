Opening remarks, evidence next in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter’s dad
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Jurors will soon hear opening statements and the first batch of witnesses in the trial of the second parent accused of having responsibility for a Michigan school shooting. James Crumbley’s son killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. The father is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Opening statements are set for Thursday. James Crumbley is accused of failing to safely store a gun and ammunition at home. His wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in February at her own trial. Their son Ethan Crumbley is serving a life sentence for murder.