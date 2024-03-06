Panel says New York, Maryland and maybe California could offer internet gambling soon

NEW YORK (AP) — With Rhode Island this week becoming the seventh U.S. state to launch internet gambling, industry panelists at an internet gambling conference say they foresee several additional states joining the fray in the next few years. Speaking at the Next.io forum on internet gambling and sports betting, several panelists mentioned New York and Maryland as likely candidates to start offering internet casino games soon. And some noted that despite years of difficulty crafting a deal that satisfies commercial and tribal casinos and card rooms, California is simply too big a market not to offer internet gambling.

