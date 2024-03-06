Pope appears unable to climb a few steps as respiratory and mobility problems take their toll

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Lingering respiratory and mobility problems are continuing to take their toll on the Pope. Francis presided over his weekly general audience on Wednesday. But he had an aide read his catechism lesson, as he has done for the past several days. He also appeared unable to climb up the few steps to board his popemobile at the end of his audience. He then greeted the crowd before being wheeled out of the piazza. Late last year, Francis underwent a CAT scan that ruled out pneumonia. Francis has also been suffering from a fracture in the knee and inflammation of its ligaments that pushed starting in 2022 him to use a wheelchair.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.