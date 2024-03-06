Sen. Katie Britt will stride onto the national stage to deliver GOP’s State of the Union response

WASHINGTON (AP) — After only a year in the Senate, Katie Britt of Alabama is wielding her influence and experience as a former congressional staffer and mother to carve out a unique role in the Republican party. As the youngest female Senator, she is the voice of one of the most crucial, and endangered, wings of the Republican constituency. And the party is now amplifying her voice, tapping her to give the response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Thursday. Britt has been a reliably conservative vote, rarely wavering from the party line, or Trump, on key issues.

