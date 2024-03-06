South Carolina Supreme Court to decide if new private school voucher program is legal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has heard arguments on whether a law passed last year allowing parents to spend taxpayer money on private schools violates part of the the state constitution banning direct aid to anything other than public schools. Opponents of the law say providing vouchers of up to $6,000 for private school tuition or fees to go to an out-of-district public school is a direct payment. Supporters of the law say the money goes to a trust fund and parents get to decide where it is spent, making it legal. The justices will rule at a later date.

