Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of alleged tax fraud during his first stint at the club, claiming he used shell companies to hide parts of his income. Prosecutors say in a statement that they are accusing Ancelotti of two accounts of tax fraud that would be punishable with four years and nine months of prison. They accuse the Italian coach of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015.

