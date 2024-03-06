Study raises questions about plastic pollution’s effect on heart health

A study raises more questions than it answers about how tiny specks of plastic might affect the heart. We breathe, eat and drink these tiny particles called microplastics and nanoplastics. But there’s scant research on whether they are harmful or not. Italian researchers analyzed the fatty buildup removed from patients’ neck arteries. They found those with evidence of plastics in the plaque had a higher risk of stroke, heart attack or death than those who did not. The research published Wednesday has weaknesses and the authors note the study can’t prove plastics caused the outcomes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.