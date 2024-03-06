Texas approves land-swapping deal with SpaceX as company hopes to expand rocket-launch operations
By VALERIE GONZALEZ
Associated Press
MCALLEN, TX (AP) — SpaceX is set to acquire public land from Texas after the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a land-swapping deal that would cede 43 acres to entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company in exchange for 477 acres that are yet to be bought. The business is looking to expand its rocket-launch operations in the property close to Brownsville, Texas. Local stakeholders voiced their opposition to the deal, but the commission voted unanimously in favor of it.