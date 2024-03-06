Texas man arrested in alleged scam attempt against disgraced former congressman George Santos

NEW YORK (AP) — A Texas man has been arrested on accusations that he schemed to dupe disgraced former congressman George Santos into wiring him money with the false promise he could get the criminal corruption charges dropped against him dropped. Federal prosecutors said Hector Medina of El Paso, Texas, was arrested Wednesday. They say Medina concocted a fake identity as a fixer with connections to judges and prosecutors as he solicited a wire transfer from Santos, telling him he could get charges dropped. There is no evidence in the criminal complaint that Santos took Medina up on the alleged offer. Medina faces 20 years in prison for wire fraud. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

