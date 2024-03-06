Texas sheriff who was under scrutiny following mass shooting loses re-election bid

COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff whose office drew national scrutiny and an FBI investigation following a shooting last year in which a man is accused of killing five of his neighbors has lost his re-election bid. Greg Capers had sought a fourth term as sheriff in San Jacinto County, which is about 60 miles north of Houston. But on Tuesday, Capers lost the Republican nomination for sheriff to San Jacinto Count Precinct 3 Constable Sam Houston. Capers was criticized for initially providing inaccurate information about deputies’ response time to the April 2023 shooting. An FBI probe came after an investigation by The Associated Press found longstanding accusations that Capers has ignored deputies’ misconduct and neglected basic police work.

