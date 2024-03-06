Third-party group No Labels is expected to move forward with a 2024 campaign, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The third-party presidential movement No Labels is expected to move this week toward fielding a presidential candidate in the November election. The well-funded group is holding a private meeting on Friday for 800 delegates. Two people familiar with the matter say those delegates are expected to vote to approve offering a ticket for president and vice president. No Labels will not name its nominees but instead plans to launch a formal selection process next week. The group’s move will likely rankle Democrats who worry the third-party movement will hurt President Joe Biden’s chances against former President Donald Trump.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.