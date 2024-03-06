What is the State of the Union? A look at some of the history surrounding the annual event
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Constitution spells it out clearly in Article II, Section 3: The president “shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” But the modern State of the Union address — the pageantry, the televised address and the agenda-setting message — is a far more recent tradition. A look at some State of the Union history as President Joe Biden prepares to give his 2024 address to Congress.