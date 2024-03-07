10 years on, parents of Chinese passengers on MH370 are still asking: what happened to my child?
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Ten years on, families of Chinese passengers on the missing Malaysian Airline flight still are searching for answers. On Friday, a few dozen relatives of the passengers in Beijing went to meet with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of their long journey for answers. They also planned to visit the Malaysian embassy. Even after such a long time, the wound remains raw for many of the families. Friday is the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of the flight MH370, which was meant to arrive in Beijing, but never did.