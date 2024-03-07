After months of warnings of famine in Gaza, some children begin to succumb in rising deaths

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — After months of warnings over the risk of famine in Gaza under Israel’s bombardment, offensives and siege, children are starting to die. Hunger is most acute in the north, where at least 20 people — almost all children — have died from malnutrition and dehydration, according to the Health Ministry. But also in the south, where access to aid is more regular, particularly vulnerable children are also beginning to succumb. At the Emirati Hospital in Rafah, 16 premature babies have died of malnutrition-related causes over the past five weeks, the director told The Associated Press.

By MOHAMED JAHJOUH, JACK JEFFERY and LEE KEATH Associated Press

